Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Terri Holloway, 59, 16602 Morel Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license not on person, registration required in vehicle and failure to maintain control.
- Joseph Judy, 40, 1759 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, required method of turning at intersections and motor vehicle registration violation.