East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in an armed robbery at a convenience store on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge this month.
The robbery happened shortly after 3 a.m. on June 21 at the Kangeroo Express at 13315 Old Hammond Highway, the Sheriff's Office said.
A man entered the store, got a drink from a cooler and then, as he approached the cashier, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the cash from the register.
He left the store with about $245 and got inside the passenger seat of a black Ford Edge, the Sheriff's Office said. Based on surveillance video, the suspect is an African American, between 5'8" and 5'11" tall and with an average build.
Anyone with information about the suspect, vehicle or the incident is asked to contact Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5064.