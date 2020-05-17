An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy was shot by a man on Sunday morning after trying to make a traffic stop near Airline Highway and Pecue Lane, according to spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The officer's injury doesn't appear to be life-threatening, Hicks said.
When the deputy tried to make the traffic stop, the gunman fired, fled in his vehicle and crashed on Kendalwood Road, Hicks said.
The gunman then fired another round, Hicks said, and fled into the woods nearby.
A perimeter is set up in the woods on Kendalwood Road near the Amite River (off Hoo Shoo Too Road) as law enforcement search for the gunman. Hoo Shoo Too and Kendalwood roads hit a dead end near the river.
It's unclear if the officer was shot at Airline and Pecue or near the scene where the gunman crashed.
The reason for the traffic stop is unknown.
This is a developing story. More details to come.