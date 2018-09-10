Police officers for a small village in East Feliciana Parish arrived earlier this month on the scene of a vehicle crash involving two pedestrians, a mother and a young child. What they found was more than they'd bargained for.

Witnesses told Wilson police that the mother admitted to them that she'd just stabbed her boyfriend to death, then "for unknown reasons" stepped out into traffic on La. 19 holding her four-year-old son in her arms. Lonnie "Rocky" Washington, 61, was later found dead of apparent stab wounds inside the nearby apartment in Wilson where he lived with Jones and the child.

Mother Lequan Jones, 37, suffered serious injuries and her son received minor to moderate injuries, according to authorities. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The mother was arrested Saturday, seven days after the incident, on one count of second-degree murder upon her discharge from the hospital, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, which was called in to handle the homicide investigation.

She is now being held on $300,000 bail and is continuing to recover from her injuries while in custody, according to Sheriff Jeff Travis.

Initially, the Sheriff's Office reported only that investigators had identified a suspect in Washington's death but were unable to make an arrest. Jones' arrest warrant reveals new details.

One stabbed to death overnight in East Feliciana; suspect ID'd A man was stabbed to death in his Wilson apartment this weekend and authorities have identified a suspect but have not made an arrest as they …

Jones admitted to killing Washington and "had concealed a knife in her bra, between her two breasts" just prior to the crash, according to the warrant.

Witnesses said they told Jones she should turn herself in to police. Moments later she walked into oncoming traffic.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and, while examining Jones' injuries, found a bloody steak knife "tucked into the center of Jones' bra."

After she and her son were transported to the hospital, officers went to her apartment to check on Washington, but no one answered when they knocked. Officers then forced their way into the apartment and found Washington lying dead on the couch, face up with apparent stab wounds to his arm and chest.

Jones declined to answer investigator's questions, according to the warrant.

The sheriff said detectives are still looking into whether the couple were engaged in some kind of altercation in the moments before Jones allegedly grabbed a knife and ended Washington's life. But Travis said he isn't aware of authorities responding to prior reports of domestic violence involving Jones and Washington.

He also said it's possible Jones will be booked on additional counts later, potentially including child endangerment.

Travis said this "bizarre case" — along with a series of homicides last year attributed to alleged East Feliciana serial killer Ryan Sharpe — highlights the fact that small towns aren't spared when it comes to brutal displays of violence.

"Rural communities are being touched more and more by these crimes. It doesn't matter where you live now," he said. "And it's our job to bring justice to the situation — for the family and for the victim, because the victim can't speak for himself."