A Baton Rouge man died due to injuries sustained in a fatal crash at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road Sunday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department
Robert Fields, 22, was driving his 2004 Corvette south through the intersection when the driver of a 2022 Dodge Ram turned in front of his vehicle.
The driver hit the front of Fields' Corvette, causing it to strike the vehicle in the adjacent lane, according to police.
BRPD says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
An investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.