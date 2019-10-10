GONZALES — Gonzales police are looking for a man and a woman who went grocery shopping on Wednesday night and left with about $800 worth of groceries, without paying for them.
At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the pair entered Rouses Market in Gonzales and picked out groceries. While the woman was checking out at the register, the man left the store with most of the items, without paying for them, Gonzales Police said in a statement.
The woman, still at the register, asked the cashier if she could add cigarettes to her groceries. When the cashier left to get them, the woman fled the store without paying.
The pair is also suspected of using a similar ploy on Oct. 1 to take more than $800 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Gonzales, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department, at (225) 647-9583 or CrimeStoppers, at (225) 344-7867.