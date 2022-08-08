Three people were injured in a shooting in Baker early Monday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said three people who had been shot drove up to a Baker police officer who was preforming a traffic stop on Plank Road around 2:30 a.m. The individuals told police they were shot during a dispute at an apartment complex, an EBRSO spokesperson said.
All three were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.