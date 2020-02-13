Three teens have been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old near the Mall of Louisiana.

Police announced on Thursday that the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force booked a 14, 15 and 16-year-old into Juvenile Detention for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Gyron LeBeuf.

Emergency responders found LeBeuf suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening near an apartment complex in the 10100 block of The Grove Avenue, not far from the mall, police said. Emergency crews brought him to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

No motive has been released. Police made the arrest on Thursday morning, according to a release on the Baton Rouge Police Facebook page. The release noted that police have made 6 homicide arrests since the start of 2020.

"Our department and our community are a great team," said Police Chief Murphy Paul. "Together we will make our community a more safe community.”

