One person died and three were hospitalized after an 80,000-pound tractor-trailer hauling frozen fish crashed into a passenger bus Thursday morning, shutting down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and one westbound lane just west of the Mississippi River Bridge.
Lt. Ken Alvarez, traffic supervisor for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, said his agency responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m.
Authorities believe the truck's driver — identified as Texas resident Ricky Hagar — was driving the posted speed limit of 70 mph when traffic ahead of him suddenly stopped.
Hagar slammed on his breaks, officials said, but momentum from the truck's heavy load caused it to ram into the back of a commercial bus traveling from Mexico. The bus, which had at least 40 people on board, then crashed into the median.
Hagar died at the scene and three bus passengers — described as Mexican nationals — were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another 18-wheeler was also damaged in the crash and had to be towed away, Alvarez said. Its driver came away unscathed.
Congestion along the highway remained steady for several hours after the crash as eastbound traffic piled up for 12 miles, DOTD said. Drivers were diverted to La. 415 north and then to U.S. 190 east.
Westbound traffic stretched for about nine miles, DOTD said.
At the scene, first-responders removed what appeared to be a body from the wreckage and placed it under a tarp. The 18-wheeler's smashed and charred cab sat in the middle of the roadway and the front windows on the bus had been blackened by smoke.
According to Alvarez, the bus belongs to Turimex International, which transports people between Mexico and the United States. The Mexico-based company's website lists multiple stops in Texas and one in Biloxi, Mississippi.
The truck driven by Hagar is owned by Texas-based Kingdom Trucking. Representatives for both companies declined to comment on the incident.
Alvarez blamed the crash on what he described as a dangerously outdated interstate design that's contributed to dozens of wrecks over the past several years.
"You can't go from 70 miles an hour to zero when you're traveling with 80,000 pounds of fish," he said. "Until they do something to fix this problem, it's only going to get worse."
James Finn also contributed to this report.