A female inmate was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after an attack on correctional employees at the state women’s prison.
Jodie Savoie, 39, was booked Wednesday on two counts of battery of a correctional facility employee for attacking two workers at the women’s prison, according to an arrest affidavit. Sheriff’s deputies reported Savoie punched one employee in the face and ripped out a “large clump” of hair from another.
The employees were attempting to administer court-mandated medication when Savoie resisted and battered the employees Tuesday around 5 p.m., the report said. The employees managed to administer the medication before seeking medical treatment for their injuries.
Savoie was transported from the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women’s temporary headquarters at 15200 Old Scenic Highway in Baker, the former Jetson Center for Youth.