A man arrested after barricading a 16-year-old girl inside a home last week now faces additional charges after investigators discovered he had a three year sexual relationship with the now pregnant teen, according to recently filed paperwork from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said 30-year-old Curtis Ray Miller held the girl hostage inside a home in the 10000 block of Avenue H on July 25 and then tried to run away. The teen told police that Miller slapped her a number of times and pointed a gun at her, according to police reports.
Officers found Miller after a brief pursuit that night and arrested him. When detectives interviewed the girl the next day, she told them she and Miller had been in a sexual relationship since she was 13 and she is pregnant with his child, according to an arrest report filed Monday.
Miller, who is still in East Baton Rogue Parish Prison, will now also face five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was initially booked on aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer.