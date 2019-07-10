An Alabama truck driver has been arrested on negligent homicide in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday afternoon on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police reported.

Officers were investigating a crash in the 2500 block of Florida Boulevard around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday when they witnessed a black motorcycle traveling eastbound, followed by a red 18-wheel truck pulling a tanker trailer, the arrest report says.

As the motorcycle passed, police said, they witnessed the motorcyclist yell something at Howard Lyons, 61, who was driving the truck. Lyons then drove forward and struck the motorcycle several times in the rear, the report says.

+3 Coroner contacted after motorcyclist struck by 18-wheeler on Florida Street, officials say Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler that struck a motorcycle on Florida Street in Baton Rouge late Tuesday afternoon.

While an officer yelled for the vehicles to pull over to the side of the road, Lyons instead accelerated and struck the motorcycle in the rear again.

On impact, the motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and run over by "every tire on the passenger side of the truck," according to the report. The victim was immediately killed.

Photos from the scene show the motorcycle wedged beneath the front bumper of the semi.

Lyons told police he has been driving trucks for over 40 years and did not see the motorcyclist at the time of the incident.

He said he thought he had hit a pothole and was accelerating to keep up with traffic, though a surveillance video shows the motorcycle was several vehicle-lengths in front of the 18-wheeler before the final crash, the report says.

Lyons was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of negligent homicide.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.