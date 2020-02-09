A pedestrian who was seriously injured Saturday night after being hit by train near the Baton Rouge Greyhound bus station was in stable condition Sunday, authorities said.
The person was walking near train tracks around 7 p.m. on Florida Street and North 14th Street when he was hit by the train, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Emergency medical responders brought the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Sunday that the hospital stabilized the person's injuries.