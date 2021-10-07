A Baton Rouge man accused of robbing and shooting at a woman while trying to buy her video game console has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Dane Johnson on September 29, the day after the shooting. He was booked on counts of attempted murder and armed robbery Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Willow Bend Apartments, 11070 Mead Rd, on September 28 around 8:10 p.m, according to the affidavit. Upon arrival, they found shell casings and the victim inside her home.

The vicim told police Johnson contacted her earlier that afternoon to buy an Xbox she listed on Facebook Marketplace. They agreed to meet at her apartment when Johnson got off of work later than evening.

When Johnson arrived at the apartment complex, he approached the victim and held a black pistol to her head, the affidavit said. The victim dropped the gaming console and fled to her vehicle. Johnson picked up the Xbox and began shooting at the victim.

The victim was able to get her hands on the pistol, fire several shots at Johnson, then flee to her car and call police.

Police were later notified of a man with gunshot wounds being treated at Oschner Hospital. He said he had been shot while walking on N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Officials took pictures of the man treated at Oschner and the victim immediately identified him as the man who robbed and shot at her.