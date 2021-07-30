29-year-old killed in East Baton Rouge crash wasn't wearing seatbelt, LSP says
A 29-year-old man who wasn't wearing a seatbelt died Thursday after a two-car crash threw him from his vehicle in East Baton Rouge, State Police reported.
Officials say the smash-up happened after Baton Rouge resident Brandon Chews — driving a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro — tried to pull out from a private driveway into an eastbound lane of La. 408.
For reasons still under investigation, officials say Chews failed to yield and drove right into the path of an oncoming 2019 GMC Sierra, which struck the Chevrolet on its driver’s side door.
According to investigators, Chews was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car, sustaining serious injuries.
He was transported to a hospital but later died.
The other driver was reportedly buckled up and sustained only minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
Following the crash, State Police are urging drivers to always be aware of their surroundings.
LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz said: “Making good choices while in motor vehicles, such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.”
Unbuckled driver killed, another injured in Assumption Parish crash, LSP says
An unbuckled driver was killed and another injured in a two-car crash Friday morning along Highway 308 in Assumption Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
According to LSP investigators, Thibodaux resident Kerry Howard, 32, was driving north on La. 308 when his 1993 Chevrolet Caprice veered right-ward off a curve in the road.
Police said Howard probably overcorrected and crossed the center line into the path of a southbound 2017 Nissan Maxima.
Howard died at the scene. The other driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.
Neither wore a seatbelt.
Police collected toxicology samples from both drivers and submitted them to a lab for analysis.
The crash marks the 20th traffic fatality Troop C has investigated in 2021.