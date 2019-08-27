A burn victim was hospitalized in critical condition after an accidental house fire Tuesday evening on Shelley Street in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said the man was cleaning tools with a flammable liquid and then lit a lighter, causing the fumes to flash. Monte said a female resident of the home escaped the blaze unharmed, but the man remains in critical condition.
The fire occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of Shelley Street, which is a residential area not far from the intersection of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive.
Monte said the fire was fully involved when emergency crews arrived on scene but was quickly contained before it could spread.
He said both residents were found outside the house when firefighters arrived.