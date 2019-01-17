A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday and accused of intimidating a woman whose son was a homicide victim in November.

Tavoris Smith, 27, suffered fatal gunshot wounds after someone opened fire into the front of his house, which he shared with his mother and other relatives. The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Sycamore Street.

While the homicide remains unsolved, Baton Rouge police arrested Hudson Luckett, 31, after Smith's mother told detectives the man followed her in her car and made threatening gestures.

Police wrote in Luckett's arrest warrant that they had previously received an anonymous tip implicating Luckett in Smith's death and are following the lead, but investigators do not have sufficient evidence to make an arrest in the killing.

Smith's mother said she was on the way to visit family in Zachary on Nov. 19 — about a week after her son was killed — when Luckett followed her in his vehicle, drove erratically and then pulled alongside her, rolled down his window and made a gesture of a gun pointed at her.

Luckett, 4520 Lemonwood Drive, was booked into Parish Prison on one count of intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses. His bond was set at $100,000, according to booking documents.