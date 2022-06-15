A police department Facebook page that targets criminals with light-hearted posts about their exploits became a target itself when a hacker took over for a couple of weeks.
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said he lost use of the agency's Facebook page, along with others for his mayoral campaign and for his personal use, but that he was able to "regain control of the page, secure it and remove the bad actors.”
The chief said he didn't know how the accounts were hacked.
The hacker changed the police department page's profile picture and changed the name of the Facebook page to “Police United States.” It identified the site as belonging to a “Gaming video creator.” McDavid said nudity and anti-police rhetoric were also posted to the page.
McDavid said that the pages were hacked for so long because he struggled to get help from Facebook to restore the accounts. Facebook has a guided process on their support page to help users change their password or email information to get back into their account. A Facebook spokesman did not reply to requests for comment.
McDavid said the department used the support page and emailed Facebook, but didn’t get the help they needed. Eventually, he reached out to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, who helped him connect with Facebook.
While the Zachary Police Department page was changed, McDavid’s personal and campaign pages were simply shut down, with nothing posted or altered.
The Zachary Police Department is known for its joking Facebook hashtags and posts making light of crime and criminals. While it does post straightforward content about police events and updates, it also makes jokes in some of its public calls to identify criminals.
In one February post asking for help identifying a man who stole from a restaurant’s cash register while ordering a pepperoni pizza, the page included the hashtags #pineapplebelongsonpizza and #hekneadeddough.
McDavid said he thinks the hacks were not related to the lighthearted content.
“I don’t know if it had anything to do with it,” McDavid said. “It hit all three accounts, which I think is odd.”
The police department did not take a humorous approach to the hacking. The department said in a Facebook post that it’s investigating the event. McDavid said they’re not sure who targeted the accounts.
“If these people are local and we have jurisdiction, we’ll pursue it,” McDavid said.