An 18-year-old woman suffered a life-threatening injury Wednesday when she was shot by an intruder in her home in the 300 block of South Acadian Thruway, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman said.
The shooting happened about 2 p.m.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Wednesday night that the victim is expected to survive her injuries. She told detectives the shooter came into her home through an unlocked door and attempted to rob her.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.