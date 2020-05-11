5-victim shooting Baton Rouge surveillance

Surveillance video obtained by WBRZ-TV shows a man appearing to fire a gun in the parking lot of a north Baton Rouge convenience store. Five people were injured.

 Photo via WBRZ-TV

A gunman sprayed bullets in the parking lot of a north Baton Rouge convenience store on Mother's Day, injuring five people before fleeing the scene, surveillance video from WBRZ-TV shows.

Baton Rouge Police officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to Carlin's Food Mart in the 2900 block of Plank Road following reports of gunfire, officials said. 

The video appears to show the gunman get out of a beige Toyota Camry, lift the hood on a sweatshirt and start firing.

Medical responders brought four people to the hospital, and another arrived in a private vehicle, EMS spokesman Brad Harris said. 

Two were listed in critical condition while the others were stable, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely. He added that a minor, whose age and condition wasn't immediately available, was among those wounded in the shooting.  

Officials aren't sure what prompted the shooting and no arrests were immediately made, McKneely said.

