A gunman sprayed bullets in the parking lot of a north Baton Rouge convenience store on Mother's Day, injuring five people before fleeing the scene, surveillance video from WBRZ-TV shows.
Baton Rouge Police officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to Carlin's Food Mart in the 2900 block of Plank Road following reports of gunfire, officials said.
WATCH: Exclusive surveillance video of a Mother's Day shoot-out leaving 5 injured including a minor. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside of Carlin's Food Mart on Plank Road. As of right now, there are few details surrounding the incident. @WBRZhttps://t.co/0ZqZwKsI1B pic.twitter.com/R7f8FoZIaG— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) May 11, 2020
The video appears to show the gunman get out of a beige Toyota Camry, lift the hood on a sweatshirt and start firing.
Medical responders brought four people to the hospital, and another arrived in a private vehicle, EMS spokesman Brad Harris said.
Two were listed in critical condition while the others were stable, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely. He added that a minor, whose age and condition wasn't immediately available, was among those wounded in the shooting.
Officials aren't sure what prompted the shooting and no arrests were immediately made, McKneely said.