Two speeding tickets in one month. One unpaid and unresolved months later — resulting in a bench warrant for failing to appear in court and ultimately a suspended driver's license.

A West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was fired Tuesday for failing to disclose those changes to his driving record before he struck and killed a pedestrian while on the job last week. West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Maj. Zack Simmers confirmed the termination Tuesday evening.

The discovery of the deputy's suspended license raised more questions about which law enforcement agencies were aware of it and when.

Deputy Alberto Casco, 20, was driving a work release van — on his way to pick up inmates after a night shift — when he hit pedestrian Clinell Robertson, 37, of Plaquemine, just after 1:30 a.m. on La. 1. Robertson was walking across the southbound lanes of traffic in dark clothing when he was hit, authorities said.

State Police responded to the scene and sent out a press release about the crash that did not mention Casco was driving on a suspended license. An agency spokesman later confirmed, only after WBRZ reported it, that authorities were aware of the suspension and said Casco would receive a citation.

Court records show Casco received two speeding tickets in East Baton Rouge Parish during October 2018 and failed to pay the second one. He also failed to appear in court to contest the unpaid ticket, which resulted in a bench warrant being issued for his arrest on Nov. 13.

Casco was hired as a sheriff's deputy in February, before his license had been suspended but after the bench warrant was issued. Simmers said the sheriff's office did a full background check and researched his driving record then, but the searches didn't turn up anything about the tickets or his bench warrant. Casco's license was suspended on March 15, three months after the warrant was issued.

He was fired from the sheriff's office Tuesday for failing to disclose the suspension, Simmers said, adding that Casco should have also disclosed the speeding tickets — and bench warrant — during the hiring process since the application includes a question about the applicant's driving record. Simmers said all deputies are required to report to their supervisors any major changes to their driving record.

Both the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and State Police said the bench warrant didn't show up when they ran a background check for Casco. The Advocate spent hours contacting multiple officials both Monday evening and Tuesday before obtaining documentation of the bench warrant's existence.

State Police declined to elaborate on their investigation or possible reasons the warrant wasn't accounted for. But East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his understanding is that bench warrants for traffic violations are not routinely entered into the national criminal background check database because there are simply too many of them and the offenses are usually minor.

Moore said investigators would instead have to confirm the existence of the bench warrant by contacting the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, which of course was closed at 1:30 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Court records show the bench warrant was recalled on April 5 — later that same day — which means Casco somehow contacted court officials and promised to appear for a rescheduled hearing. Moore said his understanding is that traffic court isn't in session on Fridays, so it's possible Casco made contact over the phone, instead of following the usual procedure of appearing in person.

Advocate staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this report.