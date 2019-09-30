Three people have died at the hands of local law enforcement officers since July, and there's no body camera footage of their deaths.

That's because the sheriff's offices for both East and West Baton Rouge parishes don't use body cameras and the Baton Rouge Police Department has an exemption for its SWAT officers to protect their special tactics.

The devices have become common among American law enforcement agencies in recent years after a string of controversial police shootings — including the 2016 Alton Sterling killing in Baton Rouge. The incidents prompted serious national discussion about how to hold officers accountable and demonstrate that most are doing their jobs well. But research shows bodycam use remains concentrated in larger urban districts as many smaller agencies, and those covering more rural areas, have been unable or unwilling to acquire the cameras.

Regardless of the reason, families who have lost loved ones during recent interactions with local law enforcement said knowing that such footage doesn't exist has left them frustrated and searching for answers.

"It would at least answer questions about why this happened," said Ron Haley, an attorney representing relatives of Josef Richardson, the man killed during a July drug raid of his West Baton Rouge motel room. "It's about accountability. … Situations like what happened with Mr. Richardson and others, we wouldn't just be left in the dark."

State Police are investigating all three of the shootings, per normal protocol for law enforcement agencies statewide. Those investigations are ongoing and few details have been released pending their outcomes. The results will be turned over to local prosecutors to determine whether the officers involved will face criminal charges.

Data collected in 2016 shows that about 80 percent of the country's largest police departments and 58 percent of the largest sheriff's offices — agencies with more than 500 sworn officers, which includes both BRPD and EBRSO — had acquired body cameras, according to a report released last fall from the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The numbers were lower for smaller agencies like the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, with many reporting they couldn't afford to purchase the cameras and store the footage, which is especially expensive.

Richardson's death spurred protests as residents and attorneys immediately started calling for more transparency from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after one of its deputies shot Richardson in the back of the neck during a "no knock" drug raid. Deputies aren't equipped with either body cameras or dash cameras, which are placed in patrol cars and record through the windshield.

+14 Family of Port Allen man shot by deputy in drug raid push for answers The teenage daughter of a Port Allen man who was fatally shot by a West Baton Rouge deputy called for answers into her father’s death Wednesda…

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes declined to comment Monday because of pending litigation. But he said in a recent interview that he doesn't believe the recording devices are needed, citing privacy concerns. His three Democratic challengers in the upcoming Oct. 12 election, however, have all expressed their support of acquiring body cameras for West Baton Rouge deputies despite potential hurdles associated with the cost.

"In light of what happened with Mr. Richardson, I can't believe the sheriff would be opposed to body cams," Haley said. "Josef's birthday is Oct. 11 and we're still not a step closer to finding out why this happened. We know what happened — he was executed in that hotel room. We just don't know why. … This is excruciatingly frustrating for his family."

+5 Turbulent year sets up 4-way race in West Baton Rouge sheriff race Longtime West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes faces three other Democrats in a re-election bid that follows calls for greater transparency and …

Keith Carter

A month after Richardson's death, SWAT officers for the Baton Rouge Police Department shot and killed a suspect following a standoff that lasted more than 17 hours as the armed man refused to comply with officers' demands. Police said Keith Carter fired several rounds from inside his house as the standoff extended throughout the night, then finally stepped outside and pulled the trigger once more, at which point officers returned fire.

Authorities stopped short of calling Carter's death a "suicide by cop" but said the suspect told them he wasn't going back to jail and mentioned a chronic medical condition during their negotiations. The standoff began after narcotics officers initiated a traffic stop because Carter was seen leaving a suspected drug house in Baton Rouge.

+3 Suspect in multi-day standoff killed in shootout with Baton Rouge police, family attorney says A police shooting that left a suspect dead from multiple gunshot wounds late Tuesday morning followed a standoff that started 17 hours earlier…

Niles Haymer, a Baton Rouge attorney who had represented Carter in the past and was on the scene during much of the standoff, said he believes the negotiating officers did everything possible to reach a peaceful resolution. Still, he was surprised to learn that there was no body camera footage to support his assessment of the situation.

The Baton Rouge Police Department rolled out body cameras for all its officers in 2017 after years of planning and pilot projects. The department's policy includes an exemption for SWAT officers that leaders argue is necessary to protect the division's special tactics and maneuvers.

"I believe that transparency should outweigh tactical issues," Haymer said, calling on "law enforcement across the nation, not just in Baton Rouge, to make sure that their citizens are being given the full story."

Carter's relatives are questioning what happened when the man stepped outside his house, and whether he actually fired at officers as police have reported. It would be easier for the family to get answers if the footage existed, Haymer said.

Some law enforcement experts have also questioned the need for such an exemption.

"From a transparency and accountability perspective, I think it would be important for SWAT officers to wear bodycams under most circumstances," said Rachel Levinson-Waldman, senior counsel for the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice. "These officers are going into some of the most charged and potentially dangerous situations where you want some picture of what's happening."

Agencies aren't obligated to release bodycam footage simply because it exists and could present the public with a redacted version, Levinson-Waldman said. But department leaders pointed out there's still a chance the footage would become involved in court proceedings, which means it could get released to the public over the department's objections.

"Honestly it's an officer safety issue because (the videos) could give criminals access to SWAT tactics, which are kept confidential for a reason," said BRPD Deputy Chief Jonny Dunnam. "We can be transparent to a point — and we want to be as transparent as possible — but who's to say a judge wouldn't force the release of this footage, and that could place our officers in danger."

About half of American law enforcement agencies that use body cameras require that "special operations" be recorded, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics study. About 85 percent require recording of firearms deployments.

Melvin Watkins

The third recent law enforcement shooting occurred earlier this month when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy responded to a disturbance call and — just nine seconds after arriving on scene — fired two shots into the windshield of Melvin Watkins' car.

Watkins had shown up to his relative's 95th birthday party that afternoon and started arguing with another man there, then plunged a screwdriver into a door before other attendees asked him to leave and called 911 to have him escorted from the premises, family members said in the days following his death. Watkins' wife has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and the deputy involved.

+2 Man fatally shot by East Baton Rouge deputy was unarmed and leaving scene, family says The family of the man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy Saturday said he was asked to leave a weekend birthday party after he plunged a screwdri…

Gautreaux's deputies don't wear body cameras, but Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said there is dashcam footage of the incident.

The footage, which hasn't been released to the public but is part of the ongoing State Police investigation, should reveal whether the deputy was in danger when he fired the shots. The lawsuit alleges Watkins was "completely unarmed" and "took no action toward" the officer.

Hicks also said the agency is "actively working with various vendors" to outfit deputies with body cameras. It has been projected to cost anywhere from $3 to $5 million to outfit the office and store the footage, Hicks said, adding that Gautreaux "does foresee our agency utilizing them at some point in the near future."

Attorney Jill Craft, who's representing Watkins' family in the civil suit, said that change can't come soon enough.

"This case is a classic example of why bodycams should be required for every officer," she said in a statement. "The minimal expense associated with them pales in comparison to their deterrent effect and the value of a human life."