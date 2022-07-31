Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Darryl Hartford, 65, 05244 Bangor Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Byron Snowden, 35, 7541 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.