Livingston Parish detectives are searching for a suspect wanted in an attempted murder from January.
Eric Jones, 19, has been identified in a shooting on Ed Brown Road that left one person with gunshot injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is wanted on attempted second-degree murder.
Detectives learned that Jones is known to travel between Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).