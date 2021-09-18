Two young men died and their father was seriously injured after a relative shot them at a family gathering in New Roads Friday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff René Thibodeaux said his department received a call for a shooting at a home on Delta Place Road at around 9:30 p.m.
Once deputies arrived, they found two dead victims between the ages of 24 and 28 who were shot in the chest at close range.
A third victim, believed to be their father, was shot in the hip and was airlifted to Baton Rouge General Hospital. He is expected to survive.
Investigators identified the shooter as Morris Hollins, who is still at large.
Thibodeaux said he's horrified by the crime.
"It's so sad," he said. "It's horrible."