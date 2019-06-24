A Denham Springs man was killed in a crash on Florida Boulevard in Livingston Parish not long after midnight Monday, according to State Police.
Donald McGregor, 50, was driving his truck on Florida Boulevard west of Juban Road when he ran off the road and struck a metal bridge railing before overturning in a ditch, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
McGregor wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Scrantz said. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
McGregor's death was the second fatal Livingston Parish crash over the weekend involving an unrestrained driver.
