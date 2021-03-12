A Louisiana state police trooper who was recently arrested in three separate excessive force incidents resigned from the agency this week.

Jacob Brown submitted his resignation effective Wednesday, a State Police spokesman said Friday afternoon.

Brown was one of four troopers arrested last month amid a widening misconduct investigation at Troop F in Monroe, which was already reeling after a series of scandals over the past several months and an ongoing federal civil rights probe.

In at least two incidents, Brown is accused of using excessive force against Black suspects during traffic stops in the Monroe area. Details about the third incident remain unclear since the case is being handled in Franklin Parish, where court records were not immediately available.

Brown was arrested for the first time in December, accused of beating Aaron Bowman with a flashlight and causing him serious injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured arm and deep cuts to his head. Bowman filed a lawsuit against State Police last year after learning of a similar incident involving other members of Troop F that left Ronald Greene dead in police custody.

State Police had initially claimed Greene died upon impact after crashing his car during a police chase, but a lawsuit filed on behalf of his family alleges troopers actually beat the man to death, leaving him "bloodied and in cardiac arrest" before covering up what happened.

Both Bowman and Greene were beaten with a flashlight, according to lawyers involved in the lawsuits. Both incidents occurred in May 2019, but State Police did not open investigations into either case until receiving lawsuits several months later accusing troopers of using excessive force and lying about it. The agency has also refused to release bodycam footage until its investigations are complete.

About two months after his arrest in the Bowman case, Brown was again booked into jail — this time in two separate parishes, Ouachita and Franklin — after investigators found evidence of more excessive force during two other traffic stops, one in 2019 and one in 2020.

During the July 2019 incident, Brown was called to the scene with his police dog after other troopers made a traffic stop and noticed the driver was exhibiting nervous behavior. Troopers ultimately found 13 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, according to police reports.

Once the drugs were located, Brown placed the driver in handcuffs, which was shown on his bodycam video, detectives said.

The man immediately complained of his wrist hurting, explaining he had a previous arm injury and asking Brown to turn his hand around inside the cuff, which Brown refused to do: "I don't care," he said repeatedly as the suspect pleaded with him to adjust the handcuffs, according to the warrant. The man was then heard "yelling for help" while Brown threw him to the ground, detectives said.

At that point another trooper, Randall Dickerson, went over to Brown and the suspect. His bodycam switched off right before he made contact with the suspect, but detectives said another trooper's camera showed Dickerson striking the handcuffed man "with a closed fist five times towards his head and administering a knee strike to his body."

Dickerson was also arrested in that incident.

None of the video footage showed the suspect "kicking or resisting in any manner," detectives found. A third trooper eventually loosened the handcuffs and placed the man in a State Police cruiser. He later received medical treatment for minor injuries, according to the warrant.

Brown later told his superiors that the suspect was trying to get out of the handcuffs and escape, but investigators concluded that was untrue and found the use of force excessive and unnecessary.