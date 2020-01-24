A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted first-degree murder after shooting into a room that held his girlfriend and her two children, police reported.
Police learned Liljuan Wiggins, 32, had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend at a home in the 3100 block of Byron Avenue on Jan. 11, leading her to ask him to move out. When Wiggins refused to leave, his girlfriend called a family member for help, according to booking documents.
When the family member arrived, he argued with Wiggins, who then armed himself with a handgun. The family member retreated to a bedroom and closed the door to avoid further conflict, but Wiggins stood in the living room and fired multiple times into the bedroom, booking documents show.
The girlfriend and her two sons, ages 6 and 3, were in the living room and in the line of fire at the time Wiggins was firing shots, but she was able to take her children to safety. Her family member, however, was struck in the hand by a bullet, documents show.
Wiggins was booked on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies. He was previously convicted of possession of Schedule I Drugs in 2017 and was barred from possessing a firearm.