Authorities are investigating after a body was found hanging from a tree in East Feliciana Parish, the local sheriff said — a result of what authorities described as an inmate who died by suicide after fleeing a work-release assignment over a week earlier.
The body was discovered hanging from a tree sometime on Sunday in the cemetery in Jackson, a town located roughly midway between St. Francisville and Clinton, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said. Jackson Police requested the sheriff's office help investigating the death.
The sheriff's office described the deceased as a 29-year-old man from Denham Springs who had been incarcerated at the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center and walked away from a work release assignment in Jackson on Sept. 19.
Law enforcement said a preliminary investigation showed the man died by suicide. The investigation is ongoing and an official cause and manner of death will be determined by the parish coroner, the sheriff's office said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.