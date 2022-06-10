BR.usdasouthern.060222 HS 016.JPG

A towboat and its accompanying barges slide south down the Mississippi River in a curve near The Bluffs, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, seen from the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.

The Coast Guard has suspend its search for a Baton Rouge man who went missing while boating on the Mississippi River, according to a news release. 

The boater, identified by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as 54-year-old Howard Brown, was last seen without a life jacket near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.  

According to a news release from the Coast Guard, rescue crews searched for Brown for roughly 24 hours and covered more than 115 miles along the river before suspending their efforts. 

