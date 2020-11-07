Two firefighters were trapped in an automotive shop fire Saturday morning but escaped unharmed, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said.
The fire broke out around 8:56 a.m. at Ko Customs Paint and Body Shop on 11744 Darryl Drive, according to spokesperson Curt Monte.
When firefighters arrived at the shop, the building was already completely engulfed in flames. An exterior brick wall collapsed on top of two firefighters, trapping them briefly as they tried to enter the building, Monte said. They were able to escape unharmed with the help of other crew members.
No one was injured, but Monte said two deceased dogs were discovered in the building after the fire was controlled. The 10 vehicles inside the shop are "considered a total loss," Monte said, and four vehicles outside the building were damaged from heat.
The cause of this fire is undetermined, Monte said. He estimates there was a total loss of $250,000.