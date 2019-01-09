GEISMAR — Three people were shot, one of them critically injured, around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Conner Road in Geismar, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Deputies arrived to Conner Road in response to shots fired and saw several people fleeing the scene. A group of people are believed to have been filming a music video in a trailer when another group arrived and an argument started, Webre said.
"We don't know what happened, but the next thing you've got is gunfire and three people hit," Webre said.
Gunfire erupted and three people were injured. A man was shot in the leg, a woman was shot in the hand and a second man was shot in the cheekbone area. The man shot in the cheekbone is in critical condition, but is expected to recover, Webre said.
"The good news is that we think we know everybody involved or even some of our victims at the hospital may end up being some of our suspects," Webre said. "So we're trying to piece that together."
Some of the injuries occurred inside the trailer and some outside, Webre said.
"Thank goodness nobody's dead," the sheriff said.
No arrests had been made as of about 3:30 p.m., Webre said, and an investigation is underway.
This report will be updated.
Editor's note: A previous version of this report incorrectly said four people were shot.
