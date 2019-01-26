Five people were killed Saturday morning in two linked Ascension and Livingston Parishes shootings and authorities are on the hunt for a 21-year-old man believed to be the shooter.

Dakota Theriot, 21, is suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend Summer Ernest, 20, and two of her family members, and her dad Billy Ernest, 43, and brother Tanner Ernest, 17, at their mobile home in Livingston Parish just outside Walker. He is then accused of killing his parents Elizabeth Theriot, 50, and Keith Theriot, 50, in Gonzales, according to authorities from Livingston and Ascension Parishes.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Dakota Theriot should be considered armed and dangerous. He is reportedly driving a 2004 Dodge pickup truck that's gray on top and silver on the bottom, license plate No. C583809.

The Ernests' neighbor Charlenne Bordelon said the two youngest children in the Ernest family ran to her home early Saturday asking for help after the shooting. Bordelon said the two children, both under 8 years old, were home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

While she said the Ernest family were friendly and good neighbors, she said she did not know the older daughter's boyfriend, Dakota Theriot, who had moved in with the family a few weeks ago. But she said she had not noticed any issues or fighting.

"It's so heartbreaking," Bordelon said, tears welling in her eyes.

After that shooting, authorities believe Dakota Theriot drove to his parents home in Gonzales, where he shot them both.

“He lived there with the mom and dad for a little while, but (was) recently asked to leave with some disagreements," said Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre. "But no idea why he would do anything like this."

The shooting in Livingston happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday in the 14600 block of Courtney Road. Soon after about 25 miles south, the Theriot couple were shot in the 42000 block of Churchpoint Road.

"We do not believe the suspect to be in Livingston Parish at this time," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. "We are working in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office as we believe our case is connected to a homicide investigation in that parish. Our investigation is ongoing."

Michael Logan, who lives next door to the mobile home where the Theriots were shot, said he heard an ambulance Saturday morning and looked outside to discover a commotion as law enforcement officers arrived. Later, deputies checked a barn behind his house, apparently to see if the assailant was hiding there, Logan said.

While he said he didn't know the residents of the mobile home well, Logan had talked to them occasionally when they saw one another outside. He said he had heard arguing coming from the residence lately.

"There's been a lot of yelling matches," usually at night, he said.

Still, Logan, who has lived on Churchpoint Road for about two years, was shocked to learn a homicide had taken place next door to him. He said "nothing crazy like this" happens in the area.

"Any time you hear of a shooting this close to home, it's never good. It never gives you a good feeling," he said.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information to call the Livingston Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Dakota Theriot, 21, is wanted on two counts first-degree-murder, illegal use of weapons, and home invasion, authorities said.

