A man who police found dead along North Harrell's Ferry Road on Monday suffered from a gunshot wound, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said Tuesday evening that investigators had identified the man as Robert Joe Samuel Dundy, Jr. of St. Gabriel.
Dundy Jr. was found dead around 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 11700 block of North Harrells Ferry Road. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said then that his body, which at that point had not been identified, had likely lain by the road for some time.
Dundy Jr.'s body marked the fourth person who police said died in homicides in a several-block radius near North Harrells Ferry Road and Boulevard De Province in the past several days.
Hours after a man was shot dead last Friday in the 11500 block of North Harrells Ferry Road, a triple shooting left two more dead on Boulevard De Province near Old Hammond Highway.
The area abuts I-12, near the interstate's South Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit.