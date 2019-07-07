A man is in the hospital and his beloved dog and pickup truck are missing after the man was carjacked in the daylight at a donut shop off Tigerbend Road in Baton Rouge, according to a report from WAFB.
David Mohr stopped at Pelican Doughnuts just before lunch Sunday, the television station reports. He left his truck running with the air conditioning on for his dog, Roleaux.
He saw a woman approach his truck so he ran out to stop her, but she hit him with the truck's door, sped off and dragged him about 20 feet, according to the report.
Mohr told WAFB Sunday that he was in the hospital, where he would get x-rays. An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman confirmed with the television station that deputies are investigating what happened.
Mohr's boss posted about the incident on Facebook, where the post went viral.