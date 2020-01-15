A Baton Rouge judge ruled Wednesday that two teenage brothers facing murder counts will remain in detention for another month before it's determined whether their cases will proceed in adult court or juvenile court.

The brothers are accused in the recent burglary of an home in the Antioch Villa subdivision that ended with the shooting death of Angela Haymon, 74, who went outside to investigate after hearing a noise under her carport, where she encountered the suspects and was shot to death last month, according to law enforcement.

Xavier Cade, 15, is accused of pulling the trigger and his brother Jerome Cade, 16, faces a count of principal to first-degree murder for his alleged participation in the planned robbery. The suspects' names were made public during their court appearance Wednesday, which itself was open to the public because it involves accusations of violence.

Dozens of relatives and other supporters filled the courtroom before the two teens entered dressed in prison jumpsuits. Judge Gail Grover said both have been given court-appointed attorneys, though it's still possible their family will hire private counsel.

Peter Dudley, a Baton Rouge attorney who was appointed Wednesday to represent Jerome Cade pro bono, said the defense requested a continuance because he hasn't even been able to meet with his client yet.

The suspects are set to appear in court again on Feb. 12, when the judge will consider whether probable cause exists to detain them on the charges corresponding to their arrests. Xavier Cade was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. Jerome Cade was arrested on principal to first-degree murder and principal to armed robbery.

Both defendants will be transferred to adult court if they're ultimately indicted on their arrest counts, which will require a grand jury decision. Louisiana law calls for such a transfer when the defendant is 15 or older and charged with certain serious felonies, including first-degree murder. The principal to first-degree murder charge also falls under that rule and carries the same possible sentences.

If the brothers are indicted on lesser charges, their cases could remain in the juvenile justice system.

