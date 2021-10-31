A 26-year-old man died Sunday morning after he veered off a highway, hit a tree and got thrown from his car in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Ke’Tori Matthews of Clinton was driving north on LA Highway 961 in his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and hit a tree off the right side of the highway. Because he was not wearing a seatbelt, he was thrown from the truck, police said.
Police found Matthews dead near his vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. They don’t yet know why Matthews drove off the road, but the investigation is ongoing.