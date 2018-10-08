One person has died and two more were brought to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash on South Foster Drive.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Foster and Pershing Drive, which is just off College Drive.
He said one person was pronounced dead on the scene and two more were hospitalized. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said preliminary information is that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
