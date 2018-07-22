Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Cody Fife, 20, 17231 Sweet Olive Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, careless driving and failure to yield for left turn.
- Theodore Jopes, 38, 416 Epperson St., Baker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, careless driving and failure to yield on left turn.