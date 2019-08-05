Attorneys for the family of Alton Sterling on Monday released copies of a 2014 complaint filed by an East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services first responder that describes Blane Salamoni's behavior at the scene of a fatal shooting as concerning and accuses the officer of preventing medical personnel from rendering aid to the dying victim.

"Officer Salamoni was rude, demeaning, unprofessional and provoking," the incident report reads. "He displayed no regard for the human being lying dying in the roadway. Never have I felt so demoralized and treated with such contempt by anyone with BRPD."

The incident described in the complaint took place in October 2014 — two years before Salamoni shot and killed Alton Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive. Salamoni was fired from the police department as a result of his actions the night of Sterling's death. The officer appealed his termination and police Chief Murphy Paul last week announced a settlement in the disciplinary case, which allowed both parties to finally sever ties.

Paul, who took office in January 2018, blasted former leaders of the police department for hiring Salamoni in the first place, and then failing to intervene after concerns surfaced about his conduct while on the job. Paul called Salamoni someone who should have "never, ever worn this uniform. Period."

The first responder who filed the complaint about Salamoni in 2014 said that when firefighters and EMS workers arrived at the shooting scene, Salamoni informed them the patient was already dead. However, when another paramedic went to check on the scene, he found the patient "still breathing and moving."

While paramedics jumped into action to try to save the shooting victim, the first responder wrote that the fire department was "nearby still stunned at incidents wondering why they were told patient had expired."

"It is the responsibility of an officer to protect lives even ones that he/she subjectively value as pointless," the complaint says. "The officer represented himself as authority on-scene and went outside of his duties to indirectly jeopardize the reputation of BRFD, EMS and governing bodies of the city of Baton Rouge by informing and directing (responders) not to assist in care of a victim, which led to negligence in a situation where time is of the upmost important."

"The victim of the shooting was left in the street shaking and gasping for air with no one running to his aid due to the misinformation provided by scene controls," the complaint says.

The first repsonder said that even once the patient died despite their efforts to save the person, Salamoni yelled at paramedics while they tried to complete final evaluations. He yelled at them to stop touching the patient, though they were working on their own final reports, the complaint says.

"The only word that could describe and interpret my feelings was the 'N' word," the complainant wrote. "I find this word to be the most vulgar, foul word that exists. It is defined as being extremely disparaging and offensive. ... to refer to a person of such race or origin regarded as contemptuous, inferior, ignorant, etc. The actions of Officer Salamoni, in regards to me, had me feeling all adjectives mentioned in the last sentence."

The end of the complaint indicates that the situation was being handled internally by the police department.

However, it does not appear there was ever any action taken in the incident, according to Salamoni's internal affairs personnel file, which does not reference or show discipline from this incident. The attorneys for the Sterling family, who are currently suing Salamoni, the police department and the city-parish in a wrongful death lawsuit, said Monday that instead of BRPD leaders disciplining Salamoni after the "mind-blowing" complaint from the EMS employee, instead, that employee, was disciplined.

“An exception was made for him time and time again. … this is a case of nepotism," said L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Sterling's children, referencing Salamoni's parents who both held high-ranking positions at BRPD at the time of his hiring and tenure. They have both since retired.

“The City of Baton Rouge, higher-ups in the Baton Rouge Police Department knew of this guy’s behavior and conduct, they never corrected him, they never re-trained him, they allowed him to stay on the streets," said attorney Michael Adams, representing Sterling's three youngest children. "We are legally now connecting the dots. We are going to be able prove the city knew.”

The civil lawsuit claims that Salamoni exemplified longstanding problems within the Baton Rouge Police Department, including a culture of entrenched racist attitudes and excessive force among some officers that went unchecked.

Last week, Paul issued a sweeping apology during a press conference about Salamoni's actions, the failure of the law enforcement agency to intervene during his time as an officer and its history of bias and wrongdoing in policing.

It's unclear how Paul's apology — which many said sounded like an acceptance of responsibility in the Sterling shooting — will affect the civil lawsuit. That suit, which was filed in 2017, seeks damages on behalf of Sterling's five children. The attorneys recently said settlement talks have fallen apart and blamed city officials for failing to come to the table and city councilmembers for not addressing this situation.

"There’s no way that this case can be defended anymore," Stewart said Monday. The trial is set for 2020.

Also on Monday morning, Judge Mike Caldwell ruled that the city-parish must provide Salamoni's pre-employment psychological evaluation, which city-parish attorneys had argued is under psychotherapist-patient privilege. However, Caldwell granted Salamoni's attorneys time to file an appeal before his decision goes into effect.

"We're not shooting in the dark. This record was clearly used by the chief of police to make his decision (to fire Salamoni)," Brandon Decuir, an attorney for Sterling's three youngest children, said at the Monday hearing on the psychological exam. "We're here to get the truth."

Chief Paul also announced last week the disciplinary agreement between BRPD and Salamoni that allowed the former officer to resign in lieu of his termination, which could theoretically allow Salamoni to, more easily, return to law enforcement at another agency.

Both the Department of Justice and the Louisiana Attorney General's Office declined to press criminal charges against Salamoni in the 2016 shooting of Sterling after almost two years of investigations, however both noted the former officer did not act tactfully in the incident and escalated the situation.

Salamoni, along with officer Howie Lake II, responded to a call on July 5, 2016, about a black man selling CDs who had brandished a firearm outside the Triple S convenience store on North Foster Drive. The two white officers soon found Sterling, who matched the caller's description, and after a brief struggle between the three men, Salamoni fatally shot Sterling six times. After the shooting, officers found a handgun in Sterling's pocket.