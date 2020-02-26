Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old they say fired a stolen gun at a Baker police officer during a traffic stop, Chief Carl Dunn said.
A police officer stopped a 2011 Honda Accord in the 6200 block of Lavey Lane in the early hours of Feb. 20 for a traffic violation, according to the arrest warrant. The driver, Artrevion Lathers, of Zachary, exited the car with a passenger, but when the officer attempted to talk to Lathers, he ran.
Lathers fled into the backyard of a nearby home, removing a concealed handgun and firing as the officer chased him, the warrant says. Although Baker Police set up a perimeter, they were unable to locate Lathers, though they did find the handgun.
The officer was uninjured, the police chief said.
Police learned the handgun, a Glock 22, was reported stolen under the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on Dec. 10, 2019.
According to interviews with Lathers' family, Lathers claims he fled from the officer but did not shoot anyone, the arrest warrant says.
EBRSO took Lathers into custody Wednesday.
Lathers was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.