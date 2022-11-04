A man accused of killing a 15-year-old outside a Bogalusa High football game last month turned himself in to police Friday afternoon, officials say.
Bogalusa police issued warrants Friday for three suspects in connection with a shootout Oct. 14 that left 15-year-old Jerry Smith of Covington dead during Bogalusa High School's homecoming game. Police say Smith was one of three people involved in the shootout.
One suspect, 18-year-old Lakendall Brown, of Baton Rouge, turned himself in and was booked on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Two other suspects remain at large: Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 27, of Bogalusa and Jordan Smith Jr., 18, of Bogalusa. Both face warrants for obstruction of justice.
The arrest comes at the end of a week-long debate within Bogalusa's Athletic District as to whether it's safe enough to play its home game against Albany High School Friday. The District originally voted to move the game to Amite High before reversing that decision after Bogalusa devised a comprehensive new security plan for the school's future sporting events.
Albany eventually turned back on that decision Tuesday, deciding instead to forfeit the game against Bogalusa.
The investigation into last month's shooting continues. Police encourage anyone with information related to the homicide to call the detective division at (985) 732-6238.