Two males were shot Sunday evening on Cherry Street at North 25th Street in Baton Rouge, authorities say.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said crews responded and found two gunshot victims at the scene. One is in critical condition; the other is stable, he said.
The incident was reported after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. The scene is just east of Interstate 110 and Plank Road.
Investigators were focusing on a car that appeared to have driven off the road at the intersection of Cherry and North 25th. But police wouldn’t say whether the two were shot while inside the car.
