Recent LSU graduate Kameron Cline, the daughter of West Virgina billionaire Chris Cline, was killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Seven Americans were killed in the Friday crash, according to The Associated Press.

Cline graduated this spring and was a member of the PHI MU sorority, according to its website. Phi Mu said in a statement that fellow sorority members and 2019 graduates Jillian Clark, from Kenner, and Brittney Searson were also killed in the crash.

"Our sympathies are with their families, friends and Phi Mu chapter sisters,” a national chapter spokesperson wrote in an email.

LSU President F. King Alexander also released a statement concerning the graduates.

“The LSU community is mourning the loss of three recent graduates, along with all of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident," he said. "Kameron, Jillian and Brittney were all May 2019 graduates and had such bright futures ahead of them. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of everyone affected. This is a sad day for all of us.”

The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, also released a statement mourning Cline and Searson.

“Kameron and Brittney were remembered by teachers as best friends who remained close after graduating and going on to college together at Louisiana State University,” the statement says. “Kameron, 22, and Brittney, 21, were known as caring and humble students."

Teachers remember them as “inseparable” and “terrific,” the statement continues.

Bahamas Police Supt. Shanta Knowles said the bodies of the four women and three men have been taken to the capital in Nassau to be officially identified.

West Virginia governor Jim Justice confirmed Chris Cline was killed.

Clark's parents flew to the Bahamas early Friday to assist authorities and ID her body, according to family friends. She was a former volleyball standout at Mount Carmel academy in New Orleans, where she won two state championships at the position of setter, her coach said.

"It's just devastating for the Mount Carmel community, her friends and her family," April Hagadone said. "Everyone is still in shock."

This story will be updated.