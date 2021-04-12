After finding a woman dead from apparent stab wounds in her apartment at a Baton Rouge senior living facility Sunday afternoon, police officers followed a trail of blood and encountered her neighbor holding a bloody knife, records show.
Frances Marinelli, 67, was pronounced dead after police responded to reports of an incident around 3:10 p.m. Sunday at Calais House, a senior living facility on Bishop Ott Drive. Officers found the victim "covered in blood" inside her apartment, according to a police report.
They then followed "a heavy blood trail" leading to another apartment, knocked on the door and were met with Larry Woodard, who answered the knock holding a bloody knife, police said. Woodard, 69, was detained for questioning and later booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.
Police wrote in his arrest report that Woodard had "made several unsolicited statements advising officers that he had stabbed the victim."
While parts of the report are redacted because of the ongoing investigation, it presents the following narrative, citing surveillance video and other physical evidence from the scene. Woodard leaves his apartment and knocks on the victim's door, which police said was across the hall. When Marinelli opens the door, Woodard "immediately strikes her" causing her to fall, the report says.
He then enters her apartment and remains inside for several minutes, beating the victim and stabbing her numerous times with a bladed weapon, according to police. Woodard then walks back to his apartment, which likely resulted in the blood trail.
Police later searched his apartment and found first aid supplies and cleaning products that he had recently used. The victim died inside her apartment.
Officers called medics to check Woodard for injuries. They found him unharmed, but said he confessed to the stabbing during their interactions with him. He later declined to be interviewed by detectives.
Outside Calais House the following morning, the grounds were quiet several hours after detectives had finished cataloguing evidence and cleared the scene. Residents and staff members were milling around in the sunshine, enjoying the spring weather. Both staff and a security guard told an Advocate reporter to leave without speaking to any residents.
The facility provides subsidized independent housing for seniors, one of several similar facilities on a campus off Lobdell Boulevard, which is owned and operated by Our Lady of the Lake health system.
Calais House contains 260 apartments for seniors, but does not offer nursing care or assisted living services, according to an OLOL spokesman.
The spokesman referred all questions about the stabbing incident to Baton Rouge police because of the ongoing criminal investigation.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.