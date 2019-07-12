Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Prairieville, State Police released on social media Friday evening.
Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following the crash, Acadian Ambulance spokesman Justin Cox said.
Several emergency units, including a helicopter, responded to a call at 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Airline Highway and Germany Road in Ascension Parish. At least two victims were transported to the hospital in ambulances with injuries ranging from minor to serious, Cox said.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.