Two people were killed and three were injured in a Livingston Parish traffic crash, emergency officials said.
The crash took place on Highway 1019 near the intersection with Live Oak Drive, according to Acadian Ambulance spokesperson Justin Cox. Two people were pronounced dead and three were taken to the hospital. At least one of the transported people is a juvenile, Cox said.
State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the accident involved two vehicles.
Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.