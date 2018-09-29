One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Southern University on Sora Street and Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.

The shooting was reported at 1:13 p.m. The location is within the route of the Southern University homecoming parade, which had already ended.

One victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said.

A separate shooting was reported a few blocks south earlier this morning, but police were not able to substantiate that report.

University spokeswoman Janene Tate emphasized that neither incident happened on campus. She said the university has enhanced security as they always do on game day.

More information to come.

