A student accused of "terrorizing" a peer by telling classmates he planned to bring a gun on school in Donaldsonville was arrested Thursday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.
According to an affidavit, EBRSO was contacted Thursday afternoon by the parent of a student who told authorities her son was involved in a fight at school earlier that day.
The woman told officers her son got several text messages from classmates telling him not to go to school the next day because the other student involved in the fight planned to bring a gun to campus.
Police interviewed several witnesses, one of whom said he got a social media message from the accused student looking for specific information about the victim, according to an affidavit for his arrest.
A verified complaint was filed against the student by the investigating detective and police took the accused teen into custody Thursday evening on one count of terrorizing.