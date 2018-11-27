A Baton Rouge teen is accused of assaulting his 16-year-old girlfriend so badly she needed to have her mouth wired shut.
Cardell C. Whitmore, 18, was booked into parish prison Monday afternoon for one count each of battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury and cruelty to juveniles for the October 6 incident.
The victim had to communicate with police by writing notes, according to Whitmore’s arresting documents, because she was unable to speak with her mouth wired shut.
The victim told police she and Whitmore were walking to a gas station when she told him she wanted to break up with him. Whitmore, who asked for another chance and tried to hug her, punched her in the jaw when she pushed him away, the police report says.
She said she was bleeding and began walking back to Whitmore’s house to get her belongings.
Whitmore followed and was begging the victim not to leave or call police, she said, at which point she said she was scared and grabbed a bat and hit Whitmore with it before running to her grandmother’s house nearby.
The victim went to the emergency room the next day where she was told her jaw was broken, and she required surgery and two screws to go into her jaw.
Police prepared a warrant for Whitmore, and he was taken into custody Monday afternoon.